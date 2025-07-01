3 leaders at UK hospital where a nurse was convicted of murdering babies are arrested

“This focuses on senior leadership and their decision-making to determine whether any criminality has taken place concerning the response to the increased levels of fatalities,” Hughes said.

Letby, 35, is serving multiple life sentences with no chance of release after being convicted of seven counts of murder and attempting to murder seven other infants between June 2015 and June 2016 while working as a neonatal nurse at the hospital.

Letby was convicted in a sensational trial two years ago, but since then support for her has grown as a panel of medical experts disputed the evidence against her and a lawyer said she was wrongly convicted.

The three suspects were not named and were released on bail.

Hughes said the arrests don't have an impact on Letby's convictions.