3 men ages 40 to 65 in homeless camp killed by driver

Police say the 71-year-old driver, Craig Voss, was impaired when he headed through a tunnel underneath a community college campus and drove his Volvo station wagon up on the sidewalk shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

He faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily harm and a felony DUI. It wasn’t immediately known if Voss had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Voss, who was arrested at the scene, did a field sobriety test by a drug recognition expert, though police have not identified whether Voss was under the influence of alcohol or other substance.

The body metabolizes prescription drugs and illicit narcotics in the same way, Takeuchi said. Police also ask about medical conditions as part of their routine investigation, and more details are expected to come out in court, he said.

Authorities had received a call before the crash that a man in a Volvo station wagon appeared to be driving while impaired, police said.

San Diego homeless advocate Michael McConnell said Monday's crash was the latest one to occur. Last month, two homeless men sleeping under bushes in Escondido, north of San Diego, were run over and killed when an SUV veered onto a sidewalk.

“This is just the latest tragedy within a horrible crisis called homelessness," he said.