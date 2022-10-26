3 migrants dead, 7 injured in Mexico highway accident

BreakingNews
By EDGAR H CLEMENTE, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — Three migrants died and seven were injured Wednesday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico.

An official at the local prosecutors office said the surviving migrants were from Guatemala and El Salvador. The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said there was no immediate information on the nationality of the dead.

The SUV the migrants were traveling in rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled.

It was the third accident presumably involving migrant smuggling so far this month in southern Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala. Three Venezuelan migrants died last week in a van accident in another Chiapas town, and the day before nine Venezuelans were injured in another crash.

