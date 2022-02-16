3 more bodies found in sinking of boat off Newfoundland

The 50-meter (164-feet) long fishing boat named Villa de Pitanxo, which operated out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region, sank in the dark early Tuesday morning, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas.

Another Spanish fishing boat working not far from the site of the sinking was the first to arrive. It found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats, officials said. Two of the lifeboats were empty and the fourth was reportedly unaccounted for.

The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.