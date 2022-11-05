BreakingNews
Winds cause power outages throughout Miami Valley
dayton-daily-news logo
X

3 more migrant bodies found in Greek sea; overall toll at 26

Nation & World
Updated 31 minutes ago
The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week, Greek authorities said Saturday, raising the death toll to 26.

A coast guard statement said the number of survivors so far remains at 12, which leaves another 31 people reported missing from Tuesday’s accident in a dangerous strait between the Greek islands of Evia and Andros.

The dead include five children. Two of the 12 survivors have been arrested on suspicion of working for the smuggling gang that had organized the voyage from Turkey.

The survivors — who were all men — said the vessel had departed from around Izmir in western Turkey with 68 people on board, and capsized before sinking in high seas.

In Other News
1
Twitter users can get blue check in $8 monthly subscription
2
Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
3
Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now
4
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
5
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top