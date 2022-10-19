3 murder verdicts vacated in case investigated by killer cop

Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson were 17 when they were arrested soon after the Aug. 22, 1994, death of Rondell Santinac at the Desire housing development. Bernell Juluke, arrested with them, was 18. The men were ordered freed Wednesday by a state judge who vacated their convictions on a joint motion by defense lawyers and District Attorney Jason Williams' Civil Rights Division.

The motion outlines multiple problems with the original case. It says the state failed to disclose evidence undermining the claims of the only eyewitness to the crime, Samuel Raiford. And, it notes, the jury didn't know that officers Len Davis and Sammie Williams — the first officers on the scene, according to the motion — were known to cover up the identity of perpetrators and manipulate evidence at Desire murder scenes to cover up for drug dealers they protected.