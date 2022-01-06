3 other cops in George Floyd death to stand trial this month

The trial date was given Thursday in a docket filing, with proceedings to be held in St. Paul. Court records in November showed that juror summonses had gone out for that date, but the new filing was the first official confirmation of it.

Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane will stand trial about nine months after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. His killing was captured on video by a bystander and galvanized protests against police brutality around the U.S. and beyond.