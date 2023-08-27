3 people are injured, 1 critically, in a US military aircraft crash in Australia, officials say

Officials say three U.S. military personnel have been taken to a hospital, one with critical injures, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a multination military exercise

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition and other two were in stable conditions, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three injured are American.

The critically injured patient is a U.S. Marine, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defense Department said.

The injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital about 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south, CareFlight said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the...
2
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red...
3
Evacuation order lifted after firefighters douse Maui brush fire near...
4
Heisman winner Caleb Williams throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 6 USC past...
5
Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top