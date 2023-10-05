3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say. Suspect dead

Authorities say three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was "deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

In Other News
1
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states...
2
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that keeps growing...
3
Phillies sweep Marlins to earn NL Division Series rematch with MLB-best...
4
Philippine boats breach a Chinese coast guard blockade in a faceoff...
5
Stock market today: Asian shares rise buoyed by Wall Street rally from...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top