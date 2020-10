3 politicians from India's ruling party killed in Kashmir

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

The attack comes two days after India enacted laws allowing its citizens to buy land in Kashmir, exacerbating concerns from residents and rights groups who see such measures as a way to change the demographics of the Muslim-majority region.

Until last year, Indians were not allowed to buy property in Kashmir. But in August 2019, Modi’s government scrapped the region’s special status, annulled its separate constitution, split it into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir — and removed inherited protections on land and jobs. The move triggered widespread anger and economic ruin amid a security clampdown and communications blackout.

Earlier Thursday, police detained several pro-India Kashmiri politicians who oppose the new land laws as they tried to protest the policy in the region’s main city of Srinagar.

Altaf Thakur, a local BJP spokesman, said the party has lost nine members in militant attacks so far this year. In July, militants shot and killed a top politician along with his father and brother, who were also party members.

India describes the Kashmiri militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris call it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Activists of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) protesting against India's new land laws that allows any Indian citizen to buy land in the disputed region shout slogans in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Indian police detain an activist of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) protesting against India's new land laws that allows any Indian citizen to buy land in the disputed region in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Indian police detain an activist of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) protesting against India's new land laws that allows any Indian citizen to buy land in the disputed region in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Indian police detain an activist of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) protesting against India's new land laws that allows any Indian citizen to buy land in the disputed region in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Indian police chase activists of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) protesting against India's new land laws that allows any Indian citizen to buy land in the disputed region in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Credit: Mukhtar Khan