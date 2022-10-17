3 UN peacekeepers die in Mali roadside bomb attack

Their deaths come just one day before the U.N. Security Council is holding a meeting on the mission in Mali, which was the United Nations' most dangerous even before the French military pulled its remaining troops from the country in August.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA confirmed on its Twitter account that two peacekeepers died at the scene. An official within the U.N. mission, who requested anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to journalists, confirmed that another seriously wounded peacekeeper later died from his injuries.