3 wounded in shooting at amusement park near Pittsburgh

The park says on its website that all guests, staff and management must pass through metal detectors at the entrance gate, and all bags, purses and coolers are subject to search. The site also says “weaponry of any kind is strictly prohibited at the park."

Police are investigating using the park's security cameras and witness statements, KDKA-TV reported. County police asked anyone with information or video to contact investigators. The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said in a social media post that its officers were assisting.

Kennywood was celebrating the first night of its Phantom Fall Fest, scheduled to run through Oct. 16, according to the park’s website. The park will be closed Sunday, with tickets dated for that day good for any other day of the Phantom Fall Fest, and is to reopen Friday, the park said on its website.

The website bills the park as a family fun destination featuring seven roller coasters and rides for children.

Ward Troetschel, of West Mifflin, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he arrived at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday and saw “way too many unaccompanied minors.” He said he left at about 10:30 p.m. because young people were being aggressive and “trying to start fights.” As he left, groups of at least 100 ran past him two or three times, Troetschel said, calling it a scene with “lots of chaos.”

Thomas Harrison of Irwin told the Tribune-Review that he was with his fiancé and parents when the shots were fired, and then people were screaming, running and pushing each other over to get out of the park.

“Kids were crying,” Harrison said. “Some people were looking for their loved ones.”