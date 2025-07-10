31 workers have been safely removed after part of an industrial tunnel in LA collapsed

Some workers on the other side of the collapsed portion of the tunnel scrambled over a 12 to 15-foot-tall (19.3 to 24.1-meter-tall) mound of loose soil and reached several coworkers on the other side. The workers were then shuttled several at a time by tunnel vehicle to the opening.

Paramedics were evaluating 27 of the workers removed from the tunnel.

The tunnel is under construction to eventually carry wastewater. It's 18 feet (5.5 meters) wide, LAFD said.

More than 100 LAFD workers were assigned to the scene, including those who specialize in rescues from confined spaces.

Credit: AP Credit: AP