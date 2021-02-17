33 injured, 14 arrested in protests over rapper's jailing

His case has drawn much attention, with many artists, celebrities and politicians showing their support and demanding a change in the country’s so-called “gag law.”

Spain’s left-wing coalition government last week said it planned to change the country’s criminal code to eliminate prison terms for offenses involving freedom of expression.

The rapper has previously faced charges for assault, praising armed extremist groups, breaking into private premises or insulting the monarchy.

Amnesty International said Hasél’s case was the latest in a string of trials of artists and social media personalities in Spain under its 2015 Public Security Law, which was put into effect by a conservative government.

Supporters of rap singer Pablo Hasél demonstrate condemning his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Violent street protests have erupted in some Spanish cities after police arrested a rapper who resisted imprisonment and has portrayed his case as a fight for free speech. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

