33 people have been killed in separate traffic crashes in eastern Afghanistan

Ten others were injured in the crashes and they were hospitalized for treatment, Zadran said.

Meanwhile, four additional collisions happened in the eastern Laghman province near the end of the same highway between Kabul and Nangarhar, killing 15 people, according to a statement from the Laghman police chief.

One person was killed and six others were injured in other parts of Laghman province, it added. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Traffic crashes are common in Afghanistan, mainly because of poor road conditions and the carelessness of drivers on highways.