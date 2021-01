33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

Gov. Tony Evers said during a Friday update on Wisconsin's vaccination efforts that state health officials are encouraging providers to use all the vaccine they have.

“They should just get it in somebody’s arm,” Evers said.

As for Lasry specifically, Evers said he’s not sure what happened. Evers, who is 69, is himself waiting for word on when he can get a shot, since they're now open to everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin.

Lasry said he didn’t receive special treatment because of his position with the Bucks, his political aspirations or his father’s wealth.

“That has nothing to do with anything,” Lasry told the newspaper. “Honestly, if I wasn’t married to Lauren, I don’t know that I would have gotten a call or known about it.”

Evers said he would rather see providers administer vaccine outside the priority phases than let it go to waste, saying the number of doses administered outside the protocols is going to be a tiny percentage of all inoculations.

State Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said sometimes providers can get more doses out of individual vials than planned and no one wants to waste any vaccine. Many providers keep waiting lists of people they can call quickly if doses end up exceeding appointments, she said.

“We don’t want a dose wasted,” she said. “We need all these doses in arms. That’s how this can happen, even with excellent planning.”

All vaccine providers have signed an agreement to provide doses according to the state’s priority phases, Van Dijk said. If providers perpetually violate the guidelines, state officials will talk with them and could decide to stop sending those providers any doses, she said.

“We’ve talked to a number of places and have seen changes in behavior on that,” she said. ”(But) there is no way we can police every single vaccine that is put in an arm at the end of the day.”