3M cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally

The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.

3M Co. also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $541 million, or 98 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was $2.28 per share. That's below the $2.34 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.