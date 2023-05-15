3M fires company executive for inappropriate conduct weeks after promotion

Vale was promoted to group president and chief business and country officer just last month. Vale worked at 3M for more than 30 years, according to an April 25 press release announcing his promotion, which said he would report to Chairman and CEO Mike Roman.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said that Vale was terminated on Friday. 3M did not specify many details surrounding the executive's termination but noted that his inappropriate conduct and violation of policy was “unrelated to the company’s operations and financial performance.”