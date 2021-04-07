3rd health minister fired in virus-hit Czech Republic

Blatny, a specialist in pediatric hematology, was deputy director of the University Hospital in the second largest Czech city of Brno before he became health minister.

Prymula had replaced his predecessor, Adam Vojtech, in the post on Sept. 21, to enable a different approach to the pandemic amid surging infections.

The latest firing comes as coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have been on a decline, with the daily increase of new cases reaching 5,522 on Tuesday, the lowest number on a weekday since Dec 14.

The nation of 10.7 million has reported 1.65 million confirmed cases with 27,329 deaths.

