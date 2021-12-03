3rd worker at federal prison charged with sexual misconduct

Prosecutors allege that Bellhouse — who was arrested Thursday and appeared before a federal judge Friday — “began to express an interest in a particular female inmate and started calling the inmate his ‘girlfriend’” in 2020. Authorities allege that he inappropriately touched the woman and that she performed oral sex on Bellhouse twice in the prison’s safety office.

All sexual activity between a prison worker and an inmate is illegal.

Prosecutors say Bellhouse allowed the woman to use an office phone — a violation of Bureau of Prisons policy — and also gave her earrings. Another inmate was tasked to act like a lookout during at least one of the sexual encounters, prosecutors say.

Bellhouse was placed on administrative leave when the allegations came to light in March 2021. He is due back in court in January.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has demanded Attorney General Merrick Garland fire the director of the Bureau of Prisons. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Thursday that Director Michael Carvajal has "no intention of reforming the institution" and doubled down on his call for Carvajal to be removed.