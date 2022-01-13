4 Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin

Karas and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit. Karas has previously said no inmates were forced to take the drug.

Karas has said he began giving ivermectin at the jail in November 2020. The four inmates were given the drug after testing positive for COVID-19 in August 2021, according to the lawsuit.

The state Medical Board has been investigating complaints against Karas over the jail's use of ivermectin, and is expected to discuss the investigation at its February meeting.

In a September letter sent by his attorney, Karas told a Medical Board investigator that 254 inmates at the jail had been treated with ivermectin.

The American Medical Association, the American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists last year called to an immediate end to prescribing and using the drug to treat the coronavirus.

Pharmacy prescriptions for ivermectin boomed last summer, and health officials in Arkansas and other states issued warnings after seeing a spike in poison control center calls about people taking the animal form of the drug to treat COVID-19. The CDC also sent an alert to doctors about the tend.

Despite the warnings, the drug had been touted by Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and other states as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The inmates are asking that they receive a medical evaluation by a provider not affiliated with Karas.