4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building

Cars and tents block a road in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 43 minutes ago
Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux

GENEVA (AP) — Four people were found dead at the foot of a seven-story residential building in the lakeside Swiss city of Montreux, police said Thursday, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition.

Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, said that the five had jumped from a building.

But a regional police spokesman, Alexandre Bisenz, told The Associated Press that he couldn't immediately confirm the report.

Bisenz told the AP that an investigation is underway and the five people were found at about 7 a.m. Thursday outside a building near the city’s famed Casino Barriere. He declined to provide further details.

Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hot spot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

Bisenz declined to indicate if the victims were Swiss nationals or foreigners.

