Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

4 dead, dozens rescued in new migrant boat sinking in Greece

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
At least four people have died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants struck rocks off southern Greece and sank

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — At least four people died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants struck rocks and sank off southern Greece, authorities said Thursday, in the second deadly incident involving migrants in two days.

The coast guard said four bodies were recovered from waters around a rocky islet near the island of Antikythera, some 235 kilometers (145 miles) south of Athens, after the vessel hit the rocks.

It said about 90 survivors from the accident were assembled on the islet and were due to be rescued, while patrol vessels were searching for people possibly missing at sea. Antikythera lies between the southern Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete.

Greece is a popular entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most attempt to cross in dinghies from Turkey to nearby Greek islands, but an increasing number are attempting the more perilous journey from Turkey to Italy, which leads through the southern Aegean Sea.

On Wednesday, at least three people died when a boat carrying migrants sank near the southern Greek island of Folegandros. Twelve people were rescued but at least 17 others were reported missing by survivors who were identified as Iraqis.

___ Follow AP coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

In Other News
1
Jury reaches 'trial outcome' over Daunte Wright’s killing
2
NFLPA president, Browns' Tretter tests positive for COVID-19
3
Belarus labels local service of US broadcaster extremist
4
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records
5
Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top