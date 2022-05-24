4 HBCU medical schools join NFL diversity initiative

A total of 16 total students will participate in the inaugural program, two students each at eight of the participating NFL clubs: the Falcons, Bengals, Chargers, Rams, Giants, 49ers, Titans and Commanders.

In 2023, the program will expand to recruit students from additional academic institutions and medical disciplines. They will be placed with medical staffs at more teams. The expansion next year will broaden to disciplines beyond primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

This season, though, students will work directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians and athletic trainers to gain basic medical knowledge and exposure to patient care in sports medicine. They will learn return-to-play guidelines and on-field treatments for players. The opportunity to be on the sideline for observation during games is being considered.

“On the whole, a day would consist of a mixture of time with the athletic training staff, observing treatments and assessments and rehabilitation care,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. "They would also spend time with team physicians and learn how they diagnose and treat injury rehab. Perhaps they would attend a surgical procedure that involves an athlete. And then they would be attending a team practice.

“All of those elements allow them to appreciate what the entire athletic training staff does, how the medical team works together.”

Sills notes that diversity is an issue throughout the entire realm of medicine. NFLPS President Timothy McAdams concurs.

“We have significant work to do to ensure that the NFLPS membership more closely mirrors the player population we treat every day,” said McAdams, also the San Francisco 49ers' head physician. “It begins here, by broadening the pipeline and encouraging medical students from diverse backgrounds to consider the possibilities of a career in sports medicine.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL