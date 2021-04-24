4 held as French seek motive in deadly police station attack

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, visited the family of the victim, a 49-year-old identified only as Stephanie. She lived in Thoiry, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Rambouillet. The president's office said he wanted “to show support and solidarity with the family ... very upset and very dignified.”

A steady stream of people bearing flowers handed the bouquets to police officers in Rambouillet who were guarding the blocked-off street where the station sits.

The attacker entered France illegally in 2009 and was given residency papers in 2020, a judicial official said.

The attacker had staked out the police station ahead of time, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-France Ricard said. The preparation, along with statements he said during the attack and the targeting of a police official, prompted the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office to take over the investigation.

The 37-year-old suspect, identified by French officials as Djamel G., had no criminal record or record of radicalization, French media reported. But witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar!” Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack, said the judicial official who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

Infrequent Facebook and Instagram posts from accounts thought to have belonged to the suspected attacker, who spells his name Jamel, hinted at a man who waffled over the years about his allegiances but had with no overt ties to an extremist ideology. The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group uncovered the accounts, in which he described himself as a Tunisian from Msaken, near the eastern coastal town of Sousse.

The judicial official confirmed to The Associated Press that the name associated with the accounts “appears” correct, but in keeping with French practice, the official would not confirm the attacker's full name.

Jamel G.’s last post on April 18 is a prayer for a blessed Ramadan, the Muslim holy month now in progress.

Nunez, the intelligence coordinator, said apparently isolated people off authorities' radar who suddenly go on the attack means that more work on psychological profiles is needed.

“It's becoming very, very complicated to ... detect this type of profile” with no apparent links to known extremists, Nunez said.

The French government has been emphasizing security, mindful of the presidential election next year. Macron has vowed to put more officers in the streets and the interior minister says 10,000 will be added by next year. Darmanin has made a point of defending police amid claims of brutality amid the Black Lives Matter movement and the growing popularity of far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

In other previous attacks, three French police officers and an administrative employee were killed by a colleague in 2019 inside Paris police headquarters. A police couple was also murdered in 2016 in their home in the same region as Rambouillet.

___

Ganley reported from Paris.

Police officers block the access next to the Police station in Rambouillet, south west of Paris, Friday, April 23, 2021. A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station Friday near the famed historic Rambouillet chateau, and her attacker was shot and killed by officers at the scene, authorities said. Police shot and killed the attacker at the scene, authorities said. The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Police officers block the access next to the Police station in Rambouillet, south west of Paris, Friday, April 23, 2021. A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station Friday near the famed historic Rambouillet chateau, and her attacker was shot and killed by officers at the scene, authorities said. The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler