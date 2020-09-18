4 Louisiana police officers charged in Black man's death

“I just want to say thank you,” McGlothen's father said.

One violent encounter with police was recorded on the cellphone of a bystander who witnessed it from a distance, KSLA TV reported when it aired the recording in June. Officers can be seen wrestling with a man on the ground, one of them punching him repeatedly and another appearing to strike him with a baton.

Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma initially said the death was the result of an underlying heart condition and “excited delirium,” but also said the death was “possibly preventable.”

Thoma has said McGlothen was left on the back seat of a police car for 48 minutes after his struggle with officers before it was discovered that he wasn’t breathing. He was declared dead at the hospital the next day, the coroner said.

The Caddo District Attorney's release said a “nationally recognized” forensic pathologist and experts on police use of force reviewed the case.

The release said the investigation confirmed the “excited delirium” determination, and that excessive force was used on McGlothen by the Shreveport Police Department officers.

The district attorney's statement said officers used unnecessary physical force and violated department policy regarding use of Tasers. It also said they failed to take McGlothen to the hospital or call paramedics.