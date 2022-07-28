dayton-daily-news logo
X

4-time F1 champion Vettel to retire at end of season

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany answers to questions of journalists during interviews ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Thursday, July 7, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Combined ShapeCaption
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany answers to questions of journalists during interviews ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Thursday, July 7, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.

Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.

This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany runs at pit line during the qualifying session for the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The French Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Eric Gaillard, Pool via AP)

Credit: Eric Gaillard

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany runs at pit line during the qualifying session for the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The French Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Eric Gaillard, Pool via AP)

Credit: Eric Gaillard

Combined ShapeCaption
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany runs at pit line during the qualifying session for the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The French Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Eric Gaillard, Pool via AP)

Credit: Eric Gaillard

Credit: Eric Gaillard

Combined ShapeCaption
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third practice session for the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The French Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third practice session for the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The French Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third practice session for the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The French Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

In Other News
1
Biden, Xi to hold fifth talk of their presidencies Thursday
2
Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner, Whelan
3
What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package
4
Africa's alone in monkeypox deaths but has no vaccine doses
5
Bernard Cribbins, actor who delighted UK kids, dies at 93
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top