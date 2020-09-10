4-time Formula 1 champion Vettel signs with Racing Point

But he never had a car really capable of challenging Mercedes during his stint with the Scuderia, where he lost his No. 1 status as teammate Charles Leclerc came to prominence.

“It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company," Vettel said. “I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid."

Currently fourth in the constructors' standings, Racing Point was handed a 400,000 euro ($470,000) fine and docked 15 points last month for copying a Mercedes design for its brake ducts. The team, however, was allowed to continue to use the offending components this season.

Racing Point’s other driver is Lance Stroll, the son of co-owner Lawrence Stroll.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Sunday Sept. 6, 2020. (Matteo Bazzi, Pool via AP) Credit: Matteo Bazzi Credit: Matteo Bazzi