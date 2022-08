4-time Slam champ Osaka loses to American Collins at US Open

She is now ranked 44th, which means she could have been drawn to face anyone in the first round

This was the sort of matchup Osaka used to dominate on this surface — and against this particular player. Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, and she entered the night 3-0 against Collins, taking every set they had contested with each other.

But Collins, a Floridian seeded 19th at the U.S. Open, took time off the tour starting in July for a training block after being hampered by a bad neck and that work clearly paid off.

“Felt like her plan was to immediately put me in defense, so she would have hit the ball no matter what type of ball I hit on her side of the court. I thought she did that pretty well,” Osaka said. “I think that’s kind of what she’s known for — to be extremely aggressive.”

Collins used her backhand to great effect, compiling 11 of her 23 winners that way.

During her on-court interview, she said she modeled that shot after Jimmy Connors, her father’s favorite player. Connors responded on Twitter, writing, “Hey Danielle Collins -- way to go. A great win (at)USOpen. Thanks for the shout out. ... Keep grinding.”

