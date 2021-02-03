4 Tunisian soldiers die as mine hits vehicle in terror sweep

The Defense Ministry spokesman, Mohamed Zekri, said in a telephone interview that the Jound Al Khalifa brigade, close to al Qaida's North African branch, was responsible. The group has carried out numerous killings in Tunisia.

The soldiers' vehicle exploded as it passed through Mont M'Gila, a closed military zone where jihadis are holed up between the provinces of Sidi Bouzid and Kasserine, the spokesman said.