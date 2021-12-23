40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more

“This is an extraordinary appointment," said Leslie Proll, senior adviser on judicial nominations for NAACP and who used to practice in the 11th Circuit. "Nancy Abudu’s nomination addresses a breathtaking gap in representation on this Southern appellate bench. Her substantial voting rights expertise will be a welcome addition to this court, which has an outsized voting rights docket and is pivotal to protecting our democracy.”

Childs has been on the bench in California since 2010, appointed by former President Barack Obama. She received her Master’s in Judicial Studies from Duke University School of Law in 2016. She got her law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

With these two, Biden has now nominated 73 federal judges. Of the 40 confirmed so far, 80% are women, with 53% being people of color, according to the White House.

The U.S. Senate must confirm the nominations. But with no Supreme Court opening to slow them, Biden and Senate Democrats are putting judges on federal trial and appellate courts at a much faster clip than any of Biden’s recent predecessors, including former President Donald Trump.

The Senate confirmed 18 circuit and district court judges in Trump’s first year in office, and 12 in Obama’s inaugural year.

Obama and Clinton, the last two Democratic presidents, were slow to move judicial nominations. But they both had early, time-consuming Supreme Court vacancies to deal with.