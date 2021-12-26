41 killed in Burkina Faso ambush including volunteer leader

Violence in the once-peaceful West African nation is escalating as attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State increase. More than 50 gendarmes were killed in November in the largest attack on the country’s security forces in recent memory and at least 160 civilians were massacred in the Sahel region in June.

Even though Burkina Faso’s security forces are conducting the most operations compared to its neighbors in the volatile Sahel region, the army is overstretched, putting out one fire at a time, Nsaibia said.

Volunteer fighters have been accused of committing some human rights abuses against those suspected of fighting with the jihadis, but also have become the targets of attacks.

The government is facing calls to step down amid its inability to stop the violence, with weeks of protests taking place in November. In response, the president fired his prime minister this month.

___

Mednick reported from Malakal, South Sudan.