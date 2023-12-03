49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief ejected in NFC title game rematch

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face the Eagles’ security chief

1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday's against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face of the Eagles' chief security officer.

Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles' sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro's face with a closed fist.

Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

The game was a rematch of last season's NFC championship game, won by the Eagles.

