49ers QB Brock Purdy undergoes elbow surgery

Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to the starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.

Purdy’s injury will give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began last season as the starter before a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Lance needed a second operation in late December and just started throwing late last month.

San Francisco also will likely be in the market for a veteran quarterback to add to the group when free agency starts next week.

___

