49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with injured right thumb

Garoppolo was able to lead a game-tying drive, but San Francisco lost 20-17 to the Titans.

If Garoppolo is unable to play, rookie Trey Lance would get his second start of the season. The Niners traded three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in April, but Lance has only played five snaps in garbage time since starting in Week 5 at Arizona.

Lance went 15 for 29 for 192 yards with an interception in that 17-10 loss and also ran 16 times for 89 yards. Lance hurt his knee in that game and has been showing positive signs in practice.

“I think this last month of Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him,” Shanahan said. "He’s had a number of good days and he’s had some bad days, like most guys do, but as far as his consistency, I feel this last month has been his best.”

NOTES: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee sprain) is expected to miss the final two regular-season games. ... DT D.J. Jones (ankle) will be limited this week. ... RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) could return this week. ... The Niners also placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the COVID-19 list. ... San Francisco signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad.

Caption Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski