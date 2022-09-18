49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury

dayton-daily-news logo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) lies on the field after being tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) lies on the field after being tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle.

Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.

Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021.

Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field, before agreeing to return as a backup on a reduced contract this season.

Now he could have a chance at a more substantial role depending on how long Lance is injured.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, top, runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Josh Jones (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, top, runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Josh Jones (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, top, runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Josh Jones (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

