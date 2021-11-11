4th fatal hospital fire of pandemic kills 2 in Romania

In recent weeks, Romania's health care system has grappled with a record number of virus infections and deaths. Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated nation, with just 40% of adults fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

More than 1,800 COVID-19 patients in Romania are currently receiving intensive care, and hundreds of people with the disease have died every day for the last month.

The Ploiesti hospital fire follows a string of deadly fires that have afflicted Romania's hospitals during the pandemic. On Oct. 1, a fire tore through a COVID-19 hospital in the Romanian port city of Constanta, killing at least seven people.

Ten people died in November 2020 after a fire engulfed an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in the northern Romanian town of Piatra Neamt. Another blaze in January engulfed a ward at Bucharest’s Matei Bals hospital, killing five people.

After the Constanta fire last month, President Klaus Iohannis said Romania had "failed in its fundamental mission to protect its citizens.”

Caption In this image released by Romania's Emergency Situations Inspectorate, firefighters operate on the grounds of a hospital where a fire broke out in Ploiesti, Romania, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. According to authorities, two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID-19 ward. (Romanian Emergency Situations Inspectorate, IGSU via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited