5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Saturday that the mall shooting was “absolutely unacceptable. We are in touch with local officials to provide the support and resources they need.”

Police have not yet identified the slain 19-year-old, but the chief and Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse have spoken with the man's relatives.

The gunfire Friday at the Nordstrom store in the nation's largest shopping center sent frightened customers scurrying for safety. A bystander was said to have had their jacket grazed by a bullet.

There appeared to be some type of altercation between two groups that escalated into a fistfight, and someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to police. The entire incident lasted about 30 seconds.

A nearby Bloomington police officer — one of 16 stationed at the mall that day — heard the gunshots around 7:50 p.m. The officer tried life-saving measures but the victim died.

The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores, and an announcement in the mall warned people to seek shelter.

Since it opened in 1992, the Mall of America has been a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises but shoppers have generally not been required to pass through metal detectors. The mall said in October it was testing a “weapons detection system” at one of its entrances.

The mall was placed on lockdown in August after a reported shooting at the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex sent some shoppers running for cover and two people were wounded last New Year's Eve during an apparent altercation.

Credit: Kerem Yücel Credit: Kerem Yücel

Credit: Kerem Yücel Credit: Kerem Yücel

Credit: Kerem Yücel Credit: Kerem Yücel

Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

Credit: Abbie Parr Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

Credit: Abbie Parr Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Kerem Yücel Credit: Kerem Yücel

Credit: Kerem Yücel Credit: Kerem Yücel

Credit: Abbie Parr Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann