5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga's dogs

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with the dogs. They were returned two days later to an LAPD station by a woman who originally appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime, police initially said.

But the woman, identified as 50-year-old Jennifer McBride, turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, the LAPD said Thursday.

Police arrested James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

White's father, 40-year-old Harold White, and McBride were arrested on suspicion of accessory attempted murder. Jackson, Whaley and the Whites are all documented gang members, according to the LAPD.

The five suspects were charged Thursday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Lady Gaga did not immediately address the arrests on her social media accounts Thursday afternoon.