5 feared dead in Fiji after reports of violence on tuna boat

He said the Tiro II had been at sea since the beginning of the month.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand military said they’d gotten reports of an alleged violent incident on board.

A New Zealand Air Force Orion plane located the fishing vessel about 90 nautical miles west of Fiji, the spokesperson said, and made contact with the two people who remained on board.

“The boat crew reported that on Monday night, six crew members abandoned the vessel; one person was aboard a life raft, with the other five entering the water without lifejackets,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The statement attributed to a unnamed New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson did not elaborate on the alleged violence.

After the Air Force crew spotted the fishing boat, they then searched for the life raft and when they found it, dropped a survival pack containing a beacon, a radio, and food to the survivor, while also notifying Fijian authorities.

The Orion plane stayed near the life raft as long its fuel would allow, the spokesperson said, and the survivor was rescued by a patrol boat.

“The person found on the life raft was healthy and strong. He was attended to by our medics,” Natuva said.

Natuva said the two remaining crew aboard the Tiro II were picked up by another fishing boat, which the navy patrol boat was due to intercept.

“Our focus now is trying to save those that went overboard on Monday,” Natuva said. “The criminal aspects of the case will be handled by the Fiji Police Force.”