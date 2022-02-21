Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment

“No drug is safe right now,” he said.

The three women and two men who died were found in an apartment, along with another adult and an infant who were alive, after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person, Commerce City police said.

Police did not find evidence of trauma or violence and firefighters did not detect any hazardous gases inside, Police Chief Clint Nichols said Sunday.

Nichols said that he did not know who the victims were but that some of them lived inside the unit.

The infant, estimated to be about 4 months old, appeared to be doing fine after being taken to the hospital to be checked out, Nichols said. He said it was unclear if the baby's parents were among the people found dead in the apartment.

“I hope the parents were not in there, but I’ve been doing this long enough ... it would probably be safe to suggest the parents probably were inside and so for the infant, that’s going to be a long time without parents," Nichols said.

He said the adult, who was also taken to the hospital, was “lucid” and talking to police.

The names and ages of those who died were not immediately available.