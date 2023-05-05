5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, which is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, whose district includes Deer Park, said in a statement that his office has been assured that the situation is "under control" and that all employees have been accounted for. Garcia still urged people to avoid the area.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials said in a statement that they are responding to the industrial fire and have deployed air monitoring assets from the Houston, Beaumont and Austin offices to support local response.

Shell officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facility fires are not uncommon in the area, with the strong presence of the petrochemical industry. In March, an explosion and a fire erupted at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, leaving one injured.

A fire in 2019 at a facility owned by Intercontinental Terminals Company burned for days and though it caused no injuries, it triggered air quality warnings.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

