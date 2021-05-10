Man stabs 5 at New Zealand supermarket; 3 critically wounded

Ardern said five people had been taken to Dunedin Hospital with stab wounds or related injuries.

Health authorities said three of the wounded had been admitted to the intensive care unit, a fourth person remained in the general ward at the hospital and the fifth person had been treated and released.

“We are shocked and devastated by the events in our Dunedin Central Store this afternoon,” Countdown said in a statement. “Our priority right now is our injured team members and caring for our wider team in the wake of this extremely traumatic event. We are deeply upset that customers who tried to help our team members were also injured.”

Police said they would be releasing more details on the incident later Monday.