5 killed, 50 injured in anti-UN protests in Congo's east

“The government has instructed the security forces to take all measures to ensure a return to calm and the normal resumption of activities in Goma," he said. He also reiterated that steps are already being taken for the peacekeeping forces to be withdrawn.

In June 2021 and June 2022, the peacekeeping mission known by its French acronym MONUSCO closed its office in Congo's Kasai Central and Tanganyika regions. The mission has more than 16,000 uniformed personnel in Congo, according to the U.N.

The protests are taking place as fighting has escalated between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes. The M23 forces have shown increased firepower and defense capabilities, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

Congo’s east is home to myriad rebel groups and the region's security has worsened despite a year of emergency operations by a joint force of the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also had to deal with violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group.

Residents protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Goma, Monday, July 25, 2022. Demonstrators said they were protesting against the rise of insecurity and inaction of the UN in the region. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

A Congolese police officer checks the offices of the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after they were looted by protesters, in Goma, Monday, July 25, 2022. Demonstrators said they were protesting against the rise of insecurity and inaction of the UN in the region. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Residents protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Goma, Monday, July 25, 2022. Demonstrators said they were protesting against the rise of insecurity and inaction of the UN in the region. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)