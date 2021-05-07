5 of 30 MLB teams able to relax coronavirus protocols

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association made the announcement Friday without identifying any teams and said seven additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within two weeks once they are fully vaccinated.

The New York Yankees and Detroit said last weekend they were able to relax protocols, and Milwaukee said earlier this week it had been able to relax them. Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips.