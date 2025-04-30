Breaking: Dorothy Lane Market announces when Warren County location will open

5 people injured after older man allegedly lost control of his car in Denmark, police say

Five people were reported injured after an older man allegedly lost control of his car and crashed near a bridge crossing in Danish capital Copenhagen
Police and rescue workers on Sortedam Dossering where a car has run into a crowd, Copenhagen, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Thomas Traasdahl/Scanpix via AP)

Updated 3 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Five people were reported injured after an older man allegedly lost control of his car and crashed near a bridge crossing in Denmark's capital on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and emergency services responded to the crash in Copenhagen.

Additional details weren't immediately available, including the types of injuries sustained by the victims and what caused the driver to lose control.

