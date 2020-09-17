5 Things to Know for Today

1. PUSH BY FEDS TO ARREST IN US PROTESTS A Trump administration crackdown has already led to more than 300 arrests on federal crimes in the protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd, an AP analysis shows.

2. QUESTIONS RISE OVER INDIA'S DEATH TOLL Experts say its death toll of only 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people is likely an undercount, raising questions about the way it counts fatalities from COVID-19.