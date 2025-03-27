5 wounded in stabbing in Amsterdam, 1 person arrested

When asked about a possible motive, Amsterdam police spokesperson Esther Izaks told The Associated Press that “it's too early to tell.”

The area is a popular tourist destination and visitors could still be seen on the top of the nearby Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church. Nearby public transportation has been halted.

Police urged people who may have witnessed the stabbing to come forward with any images that could assist in the investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP