Breaking: Former YWCA campus in Huber Heights sold at auction to owner with plans for residential assistant living

5 wounded in stabbing in Amsterdam, 1 person arrested

Police in Amsterdam say at least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in the Dutch city
Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)
Nation & World
Updated 1 minute ago
X

AMSTERDAM (AP) — At least five people were wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam on Thursday, police said. One person was arrested.

The stabbing happened near Dam Square in the central part of the Dutch city. Police cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances and a trauma helicopter responded.

When asked about a possible motive, Amsterdam police spokesperson Esther Izaks told The Associated Press that “it's too early to tell.”

The area is a popular tourist destination and visitors could still be seen on the top of the nearby Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church. Nearby public transportation has been halted.

Police urged people who may have witnessed the stabbing to come forward with any images that could assist in the investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers cordon-off an area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency services personnel gather near the scene after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks past police officers and under police tape of a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer speaks to a man near a cordoned-off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer stands near a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Figure skating embraces the future with new technology, modern concepts...
2
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill a family of 6 and a Hamas...
3
French president says not all European allies agree on a proposed force...
4
Valieva's attorneys accuse WADA of 'procedural fraud,' ask court to...
5
Prosecutor calls for 18-month suspended sentence for Gérard Depardieu...