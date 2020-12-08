50 people won a Massachusetts lottery game, most on record

For a dollar, players choose five numbers between 1 and 35 and mark the choice on a slip. WCVB-TV reported on Monday that 50 people chose the winning combination of numbers.

The largest previous number of people to win at once was 34, Massachusetts State Lottery official Christian Teja told the broadcaster. In this case, he said, the winning numbers all appeared in a column on the betting slip, which may account for why there were so many winners.