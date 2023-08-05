5.4-magnitude earthquake hits northeast China

BEIJING (AP) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck northeast China early Sunday morning.

The moderate quake occurred about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jinan, a city of roughly 9 million people.

Shaking occurred at a shallow depth, according to Rafael Abreu Paris, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center.

“The closer to the surface the earthquake is, the stronger you are going to feel it,” said Abreu Paris.

Federal officials have not confirmed any deaths.

